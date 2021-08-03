Cancel
NFL

Tyreek Hill leaves field early during Kansas City Chiefs’ first camp practice in pads

By Cora Hall
Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly into the Chiefs’ first full pads practice of training camp on Tuesday morning at Missouri Western, starting wide receiver Tyreek Hill was already taking them off. Barely half an hour into practice, Hill went to the sidelines. He spent around 15 minutes lifting weights in the medical tent and then on the sidelines before putting the pads back on and walking out of practice just before 10 a.m.

