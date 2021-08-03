2021 New Mexico Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts

SANTA FE – Today, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the artists and major contributors to the arts who will receive the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts. This year’s recipients are Edward “Gus” Foster, Ricardo Caté, Susan Contreras, Dave Grusin, Kathleen Wall, gallupARTS, and Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts. Since 1974, the Awards have celebrated the foundational role that artists, art, and supporters play in the state. The Awards are presented by the New Mexico Arts Commission and New Mexico Arts, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (NMDCA).