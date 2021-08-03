Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

2021 New Mexico Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts

krwg.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE – Today, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the artists and major contributors to the arts who will receive the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts. This year’s recipients are Edward “Gus” Foster, Ricardo Caté, Susan Contreras, Dave Grusin, Kathleen Wall, gallupARTS, and Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts. Since 1974, the Awards have celebrated the foundational role that artists, art, and supporters play in the state. The Awards are presented by the New Mexico Arts Commission and New Mexico Arts, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (NMDCA).

www.krwg.org

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grusin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museums#Spencer Theater#The Performing Arts#New Mexico Arts#The Land Of Enchantment#Cabinet#Taos#The Light And Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Mexico City
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 3

Community Policy