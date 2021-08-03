William (Bill) Gene Middlestate, Sr.

Bill “William” Oros, age 74 of Macedonia, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Robbie (nee Webb); loving father of William (Lisa) Oros, Christopher (Laura) Oros, Tiffany (John) Clendenning, and Jeffery (Donna) Oros; cherished grandfather of Adam, Griffen, Dani, Meghan, Nick, J.B., Chloe, Josh, and Nolan; dear brother of Bob (Donna), John, Sue (Rick) Henterly, Carol (Steve) Poston, and Joe (Helen); and a caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Bill’s memory to the Frank Pappano Memorial Scholarship (Checks made out to Revere Local School District and sent c/o Jeff Oros 4901 N. Berkeley Rd, Richfield, OH 44286 and funds will be directed appropriately.) Friends will be received from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 W. Aurora Rd. (Rt. 82, 1 mile west of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, Ohio, 44067 where services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. www.johnsonromito.com.