Military

William (Bill) Gene Middlestate, Sr.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLESTATE - Harrisville graveside services for William (Bill) Gene Middlestate, Sr., 75, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, three days before his 76th birthday, will be held at 2pm on Saturday, August 07, 2021 with Military Honors in South Edward Cemetery, County Rt. 23, Town of Edwards, N.Y. with Mr. Phil Hathway officiating. A Luncheon will be at the (Old School house) South Edwards Community Center.

