Sunday’s Lightning Hit Montana, Idaho

From Nelson of Smith and Nelson on 94.9 KYSS-FM: Yellowstone is all the craze these days! It's the top show on cable - but it feels like we love the show on a whole other level around here. And that makes sense.....being that the show takes place in Montana, they filmed the upcoming season entirely in Montana with local extras, and we live close enough to take advantage of the fact that you can rent a cabin and stay at the actual ranch from the show. If you haven't let yourself get hooked yet - you have plenty of time to start binge-watching since the new season has an unusually late start of November this year.