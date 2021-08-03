Cancel
Idaho State

Sunday’s Lightning Hit Montana, Idaho

By Steve Fullerton
Bitterroot National Forest lookouts and fire patrols are looking for any holdover fires that might have been started by a fairly active thunderstorm Sunday on the first day of August. Mark Wilson of the forest said the small Laird Creek fire and the Whiskey Gulch fire, both in the Darby/Sula Ranger District, were out and being mopped up Tuesday. The other fire that Bitterroot fire officials are watching is the 19,300 acre Storm Creek Fire in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. It grew over 4,000 acres over the weekend and is now about a mile from the Montana-Idaho border, 14 miles west of Victor.

