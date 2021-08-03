Don’t Call it a Comeback — How Strongman Nick Best is Training After His Lat Injury
The 2021 Kern US Open, which took place on April 24, 2021, was a highlight reel full of world record lifts, big personalities, and rowdy fans. One of the lifters fans were pumped up to see was Nick Best. The 52-year-old strongman and powerlifter stepped on the platform with hopes of breaking his own deadlift world record of 370 kilograms (815.7 pounds) in the Over 50, 140-kilogram category. Unfortunately, his record-setting attempt of 372.5 kilograms (821 pounds) didn’t go as planned.barbend.com
Comments / 0