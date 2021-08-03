Don’t Call it a Comeback — How Strongman Nick Best is Training After His Lat Injury

There are only 24 hours in a day, and there's only so much time you can devote to exercise in 2021. This is especially the case when it comes to weight lifting, which science has shown is one of the most crucial ways you can get fit, lose weight, ward off disease, and live a longer and more active life. After all, if you're busy—and assuming you haven't rehauled your basement into your own personal Equinox—finding your way to the nearest dumbbell rack or squat machine is way harder than popping out for a 20-minute jog at lunchtime.