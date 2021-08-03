Cancel
NFL

Darius Slayton confident in Giants' offense entering Year 2

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
As the New York Giants head into their second season under head coach Joe Judge and his staff, the players are feeling more comfortable this summer.

The offense struggled last year under coordinator Jason Garrett, averaging just 17.5 points per game — the second-lowest in the NFL last season.

The passing game suffered greatly as the learning curve for quarterback Daniel Jones did not level out. Jones only threw 11 touchdowns. One positive was his connection with wideout Darius Slayton.

Slayton is the Giants’ deep threat. Last season he reeled in 50 of 96 targets for a team-high 751 yards and three scores. It was the second consecutive year he led Big Blue in receiving yardage.

In training camp, the offense is currently behind the defense but Slayton isn’t too concerned. It’ early yet.

“It’s gone well,” he told reporters on Monday. “Like I said, for most of us, it’s our second year in the offense, so that in itself has helped a lot. Obviously, that helps us bring the new guys along faster. Not always having to ask coaches, and we can help each other, and kind of player coach our way through it.”

The Giants are depending on Jones to ramp up his game and perform like a franchise quarterback this year. Slayton sees that happening.

“I think for all of us, the second year being in this offense has helped a lot with familiarity. As far as the learning curve goes, obviously it’s been a lot briefer for all of us, but he looks good and we’re all doing well,” he said.

The Giants added some huge pieces on offense that could directly cut into Slayton’s workload. Kenny Golladay is now a the top of the team’s depth chart at wide receiver.

“Size, he’s taller than all of us, so primarily that, but also a lot of experience,” Slayton said when asked to evaluate the former Pro Bowler. “Obviously, he’s been in the league multiple years, been successful in this league, so he’s been a good addition to this room.”

The defense, especially the secondary, has been ruling the roost in camp. Slayton has been going up against free agent Adoree’ Jackson this summer and likes what he sees.

“He’s a really athletic, quick, fast guy. He falls and he back-flips off the ground, stuff like that. He’s a different kind of athlete,” Slayton said.

Asked to compare Jackson, a former first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, to Giants’ Pro Bowl corner James Bradberry, Slayton said he appreciates the diversity they bring to practice.

“They’re two kind of completely different corners, but you’re going to see guys like JB and like Adoree’ throughout the whole season. So, it’s a blessing to have guys like that to compete against every day,” Slayton said. “JB is a little bit bigger, a little heavier. I have to kind of be more finesse with him. Whereas Adoree’, we’re closer in size, I might maybe have a couple of pounds on him. So, JB I got to stay way far away, whereas Adoree’, maybe be a little more physical with him.”

