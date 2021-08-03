Kate Beckinsale Goes Elegant in Draped Red Dress and Crystal Sandals at ‘The Suicide Squad’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale stepped out in bold style for the premiere of “The Suicide Squad” in Los Angeles last night.

The “Jolt” actress hit the red carpet in a bright red midi dress by Rasario. The draped silk number featured a slightly flared skirt, as well as a high neckline and voluminous sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Beckinsale paired the piece with a maroon manicure and Sara Weinstock’s gold and diamond drop earrings.

On the footwear front, Beckinsale heightened her look’s glamour with a pair of Jimmy Choo’s Thyra sandals. The pair featured thin metallic gold ankle and slingback straps, as well as heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. However, their biggest statement came from their toe straps, which boasted large knots covered in sparkling crystals. The shoes brought a sleek finish to Beckinsale’s look, while pairing smoothly with her coordinating earrings.

Knotted details have appeared alongside ruching, squared toes, and ankle-wrap straps as one of the most popular shoe details this summer. Beckinsale’s glamorous Choo pair featured a glamorous take on the knotted trend — though they aren’t the first pair of knotted heels she’s worn this season. The actress previously donned a pair of metallic gold Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals with knotted straps to celebrate Independence Day last month.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions and press tours, Beckinsale typically slips into pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for top brands like Moschino, Christian Dior, and Giambattista Valli.

