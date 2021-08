LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported on Friday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, has been notified of an incident involving a breach of protected health information which occurred within Aging Partners, a department of the City of Lincoln. On May 25, 2021, the City’s Information Services Department discovered that between May 18, 2021 and May 21, 2021, as a result of a “phishing” scam, an unauthorized individual had access to email accounts which contained over 46,000 total emails, some of which contained protected health information.