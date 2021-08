AMD shares are pulling back Thursday after hitting yet another all-time high, and one options trader is betting that the chipmaker's stock will fall by nearly 25%. "The stock closed 38% above the 200-day moving average today. We tend to see these mean reversion trades pop up whenever the stock exceeds about 30% to 35% above its long-term moving average, and the stock traded very actively today," OptionsPlay chief strategist Tony Zhang said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money."