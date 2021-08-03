Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Casino owner donating site for Las Vegas shooting memorial

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAGBG_0bGUhh2G00

The casino company that owns the former Las Vegas Strip concert venue that in 2017 became the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history is donating part of the property for a permanent memorial.

MGM Resorts International on Monday called a memorial vital to continued community recovery.

A Clark County design committee wants the public to submit opinions online through Aug. 15 about how the memorial should look.

58 people died and more than 850 were injured when gunfire rained into a country music festival crowd. At least two later deaths were also blamed on gunshot wounds.

Comments / 9

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Lifestyle
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Clark County, NV
Government
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Casino#Las Vegas Strip#American#Mgm Resorts International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related

Comments / 9

Community Policy