Simone Bergeron McCarthy died on Friday, July 30. She was 78 and was a loving wife and mother. She was born on Oct. 28, 1942, at Fort Jay on Governors Island in Manhattan to Valmore and Lorraine Meunier Bergeron while Val served in the Army. Val and Lorraine brought her to the Vineyard in 1946. In Oak Bluffs, they opened one of the first Volkswagen dealerships in America.