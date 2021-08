If you’ve seen Microsoft’s announcement of Windows 11, there’s a good chance you’re curious to try out the new features. After all, this new version of Windows comes with a lot of interesting changes. It has a brand-new visual design and new features like Snap Layouts, multi-monitor improvements, and much more that you can try out right now. But trying out new operating systems comes with risks, so you might not want to completely replace Windows 10 on your machine. In this guide, we’ll show you how to dual-boot Windows 11 alongside your current installation of Windows 10.