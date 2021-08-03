Cancel
Dave Grohl-approved punks Kills Birds drop new single, Rabbit, recorded at Studio 606

By Words: Emily Carter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung punk trio Kills Birds have dropped a powerful new single, Rabbit. The track opens up the band’s upcoming second album Married, which is due out on November 12 via Royal Mountain Records and KRO Records. The 11-song LP was recorded at Dave Grohl​’s own Studio 606 by invitation of the Foo Fighters man himself, after he became a fan of their self-titled debut (as did Sonic Youth​’s Kim Gordon, so they really are in good company here).

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Gordon
Person
Dave Grohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk#Kills Birds#Studio 606#Royal Mountain Records#Kro Records#Sonic Youth
