Dave Grohl-approved punks Kills Birds drop new single, Rabbit, recorded at Studio 606
Young punk trio Kills Birds have dropped a powerful new single, Rabbit. The track opens up the band’s upcoming second album Married, which is due out on November 12 via Royal Mountain Records and KRO Records. The 11-song LP was recorded at Dave Grohl’s own Studio 606 by invitation of the Foo Fighters man himself, after he became a fan of their self-titled debut (as did Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, so they really are in good company here).www.kerrang.com
