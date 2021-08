BOSTON (CBS) — Marcelo Mayer made his pro debut on Thursday, taking the field for the Red Sox. The Florida Complex League Red Sox, that is. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft got the start in the second game of a doubleheader against the FCL Orioles, playing shortstop and batting third for the Red Sox. He didn’t record a hit in his debut, but showed off some solid plate discipline as he drew a trio of walks. He didn’t swing the bat in his first two plate appearances, drawing four pitch walks in each of them, and then...