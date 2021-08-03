Cancel
Watch the performance video for Tremonti’s epic new single Marching In Time

By Words: Emily Carter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of If Not For You in July, Tremonti have shared the title-track for their upcoming album Marching In Time. At over seven minutes long, this one is a real epic, and will close out the 12-track record – which is due out in full on September 24 via Napalm Records.

Mark Tremonti
Scott Stapp
