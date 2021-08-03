Watch the performance video for Tremonti’s epic new single Marching In Time

We've been outspoken champions of Sweden's Orbit Culture for a while now, so we were very stoked when, earlier this year, the band unleashed "Mute the Silent" — a top-notch bonus track on the deluxe reissue of their latest album, Nija — which promptly landed on our list of the 30 Best Songs of 2021 So Far. Now, the group, led by vocalist-guitarist Niklas Karlsson, have announced a new EP, the five-track Shaman. It's due out September 24th and available for pre-order now, but today (July 22nd), Orbit Culture have teamed with Revolver to premiere the dramatic performance video for lead cut "Flight of the Fireflies." Despite the delicate beauty of the titular insects, the song is nothing if not brutal, packed with death-metal pummel and anthemic epicness that evokes Karlsson's heroes in Gojira. Listen and watch above.