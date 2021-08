The Pittsburgh Steelers made Najee Harris the first running back off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft and with it comes massive Fantasy Football expectations in Year 1. The fact that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has typically leaned on a workhorse running back rather than a committee, even if he's been forced to in recent years, only builds the hype more for Harris. Of course, an aging Ben Roethlisberger and an offensive line collapsing on itself (and one that will be without long-term stabilizer David DeCastro) are red flags for sure.