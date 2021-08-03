Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Machine Learning Approach for Predicting Risk of Schizophrenia Using a Blood Test

Neuroscience News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Blood tests revealed specific epigenetic biomarkers for schizophrenia. Researchers applied machine learning to analyze the CoRSIVs region of the human genome to identify the schizophrenia biomarkers. Testing the model with an independent data set revealed the AI technology can detect schizophrenia with 80% accuracy. Source: Baylor College of Medicine.

neurosciencenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Blood Tests#Dna Methylation#Ai#Spls Da#Translational Psychiatry#Usda#Ars Children#Nutrition Research Center#Corsivs#University College London#University Of Aberdeen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Mental HealthNew York Post

Cannabis abuse linked to higher risk of schizophrenia: study

Marijuana-associated schizophrenia is on the rise. A new study out of Denmark has found that, in the past 25 years, the number of schizophrenia cases correlated with cannabis use has increased: While only 2 percent of schizophrenia diagnoses in 1995 were associated with marijuana use, by 2010, that figure had risen to approximately 8 percent.
Mental HealthADDitude

What Is Complex ADHD? Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

The term “complex ADHD” reflects an evolution in our understanding of the condition, its scope, and its common co-occurrence with one or more psychiatric, learning, or other neurodevelopmental disorders. Research confirms that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD or ADD) commonly co-occurs with other conditions. In fact, we might say this...
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Calf Muscles and Blood Pressure Can Predict Dementia Risk

Summary: Researchers discuss how blood pressure can influence dementia risks and report raising diastolic blood pressure through daily soleus muscle, or calf muscle, stimulation can help reverse signs of cognitive decline associated with aging. Source: The Conversation. Decline in brain function often occurs as people age. People often worry that...
Public HealthSilicon Republic

UCD research may predict severity of Covid-19 from blood tests

By using machine learning to analyse routine blood tests, researchers were able to predict how ill a patient with Covid-19 is likely to become. New research from University College Dublin (UCD) could help practitioners predict the severity of a patient’s Covid-19 illness and better allocate medical resources where they’re needed.
Mental HealthPosted by
CNN

Schizophrenia linked to marijuana use disorder is on the rise, study finds

(CNN) — The proportion of schizophrenia cases linked with problematic use of marijuana has increased over the past 25 years, according to a new study from Denmark. In 1995, 2% of schizophrenia diagnoses in the country were associated with cannabis use disorder. In 2000, it increased to around 4%. Since 2010, that figure increased to 8%, the study found.
Medical Sciencehealthitanalytics.com

Blood Testing, Predictive Analytics Determine COVID-19 Severity

- Researchers from the American Chemical Society have developed a blood test using predictive analytics to determine if individuals with COVID-19 will experience severe symptoms or not. According to the researchers, the test will assist healthcare workers in prioritizing patients for hospitalization and intensive care. During the height of the...
HealthNews-Medical.net

New machine learning-based model predicts mortality risk of intensive care unit patients

A research team led by Dr Rosario Delgado from the UAB Department of Mathematics, in collaboration with the Hospital de Mataró, developed a new machine learning-based model that predicts the risk of mortality of intensive care unit patients according to their characteristics. The research was published in the latest edition of the journal Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, with a special mention as a "Position paper".
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Researchers use AI to predict risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Artificial intelligence could be used to predict who is at risk of developing type 2 diabetes—information that could be used to improve the lives of millions of Canadians. Researchers at the University of Toronto used a machine learning model to analyze health data, collected between 2006 to 2016, of 2.1 million people living in Ontario. They found that they were able to use the model to accurately predict the number of people who would develop type 2 diabetes within a five-year time period. The machine learning model was also able to analyze different factors that would influence whether people were high or low risk to develop the disease.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Prediction of Multiple sclerosis disease using machine learning classifiers: a comparative study

J Prev Med Hyg. 2021 Apr 29;62(1):E192-E199. doi: 10.15167/2421-4248/jpmh2021.62.1.1651. eCollection 2021 Mar. INTRODUCTION: Hamedan Province is one of Iran’s high-risk regions for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Early diagnosis of MS based on an accurate system can control the disease. The aim of this study was to compare the performance of four machine learning techniques with traditional methods for predicting MS patients.
ScienceNature.com

A machine learning case–control classifier for schizophrenia based on DNA methylation in blood

Epigenetic dysregulation is thought to contribute to the etiology of schizophrenia (SZ), but the cell type-specificity of DNA methylation makes population-based epigenetic studies of SZ challenging. To train an SZ case–control classifier based on DNA methylation in blood, therefore, we focused on human genomic regions of systemic interindividual epigenetic variation (CoRSIVs), a subset of which are represented on the Illumina Human Methylation 450K (HM450) array. HM450 DNA methylation data on whole blood of 414 SZ cases and 433 non-psychiatric controls were used as training data for a classification algorithm with built-in feature selection, sparse partial least squares discriminate analysis (SPLS-DA); application of SPLS-DA to HM450 data has not been previously reported. Using the first two SPLS-DA dimensions we calculated a “risk distance” to identify individuals with the highest probability of SZ. The model was then evaluated on an independent HM450 data set on 353 SZ cases and 322 non-psychiatric controls. Our CoRSIV-based model classified 303 individuals as cases with a positive predictive value (PPV) of 80%, far surpassing the performance of a model based on polygenic risk score (PRS). Importantly, risk distance (based on CoRSIV methylation) was not associated with medication use, arguing against reverse causality. Risk distance and PRS were positively correlated (Pearson r = 0.28, P = 1.28 × 10−12), and mediational analysis suggested that genetic effects on SZ are partially mediated by altered methylation at CoRSIVs. Our results indicate two innate dimensions of SZ risk: one based on genetic, and the other on systemic epigenetic variants.
Technologytechxplore.com

First machine-learning approach to forensic DNA analysis

As the field of forensics evolves, more complex evidence is being processed with greater precision, sensitivity and speed than ever before. To give a real-life example, consider a bank robbery where the perpetrator uses a pen, available to all customers, to write the note which they pass to the teller. In this instance the perpetrator deposited skin cells on this pen, but so did several other people. The result is a complex mixture of DNA from all of these individuals. Where 30 years ago a forensic scientist would probably have needed the bank robber to leave a few drops of blood on the pen to produce a DNA profile, today, they only need a few cells.
CancerPosted by
SlashGear

Brain tumors can be detected using new urine or blood tests

Medical researchers from the University of Cambridge have developed two new tests able to detect the presence of glioma, which is a type of brain tumor. The tumor can be detected using the newly developed tests in the urine or blood plasma of the patient. Researchers note that detecting glioma using urine is the first test of its kind in the world.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Genetic risk for psychiatric disorders linked to brain changes

(HealthDay)—Polygenic risk scores for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia are associated with ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) structure and function, according to a study published in the July/August issue of the Journal of Psychiatry & Neuroscience. Christoph Abé, Ph.D., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues examined whether polygenic risk scores...
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Thinking Impaired in 60% of COVID-19 Survivors

Summary: 60% of 400 coronavirus survivors experienced lasting cognitive impairment, a new study reports. Cognitive problems were found in those who experienced mild-to-moderate COVID symptoms, as well as those who experienced more severe symptoms. One in three of the survivors experienced severe cognitive symptoms, akin to dementia. Source: UT San...
Mental HealthNature.com

Densely sampled neuroimaging for maximizing clinical insight in psychiatric and addiction disorders

To overcome limitations with neuroimaging work in small clinical samples, large-scale data collection and data pooling initiatives have been established and are ongoing. These “big data” initiatives aim to maximize sample size and are anticipated to transform our neurobiological understanding of psychiatric disorders. A complementary—yet much less appreciated in the context of clinical neuroimaging—form of big data is the acquisition of large amounts of data over time for a small(er) number of individuals, or dense sampling. We argue such dense sampling of neuroimaging data is needed in psychiatry to provide essential information about the neurobiological foundations of what are highly dynamic disorders of brain function. As with densely sampled psychological data [1, 2], tying densely sampled neuroimaging data collection to clinically meaningful transitions, such as standard phases of clinical care of an individual, can, we suggest, help maximize mechanistic insight and lead to improved translation of findings to treatment development, as highlighted here within the specific context of addiction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy