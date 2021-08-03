Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Rut Season Coming to Estes: Why Bull Elk Rub Their Antlers Against Trees

By Dave Jensen
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 3 days ago
Rut season (mating season) for elk is coming up in mid-to-late September. To prepare for the season, bull elk will be rubbing their necks against trees. Here's why. Thousands of people will be heading up to Estes Park to witness all the elk that are in town during the rut season, which normally lasts about one month. In August, the deer will be shedding their 'velvet' from their antlers, and then the bull elk are going to start 'bulking' up.

99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

