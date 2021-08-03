Rut Season Coming to Estes: Why Bull Elk Rub Their Antlers Against Trees

You never know what you are going to see in the western Colorado sky, but you know that sooner or later it's going to be good. If you're in the right place at the right time - and have the right equipment, you can get some pretty amazing photos in the Grand Valley. It might be a beautiful orange sunset over the Monument, or a stunning full moon rising up over the Mesa. Sometimes it's a colorful rainbow following some rain showers or a thunderstorm.