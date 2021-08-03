Cancel
Steve Peterson Appointed Executive Chef for Soon-to-Open Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – August 3, 2021 – Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, making its grand debut on September 9, 2021, is thrilled to welcome Executive Chef Steve Peterson, and announce its exciting collection of onsite culinary experiences, setting the stage for a vibrant and diverse culinary experience throughout the hotel’s seven distinct dining venues. An award-winning food & beverage leader, Chef Peterson is poised to lead the way in the city’s culinary scene, and oversee the vibrant culinary landscape across the hotel.

