Working With Manchester Care Homes And Cambridge Caregivers is a Culture And a Career
60 to 70 percent employee retention rate is among the highest in the business. Few businesses rely almost entirely on “hands-on” personnel as much the caregiver industry does. That’s because caregivers are way more than workers. They must possess the biggest hearts as well as everything attractive: trustworthiness, perception, skills, intelligence, integrity, honesty, humor, stamina, and patience, to name a few.candysdirt.com
