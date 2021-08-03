3M™ Scott™ Fire & Safety Returns to FDIC International With New, Innovative Offerings
3M Scott Fire & Safety is excited to return to Indianapolis, Indiana, for FDIC International 2021, the premier fire services training and product exhibition conference. Hands-on training support and product demonstrations will anchor the company’s August 2-7 activities at the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium, and on-site training locations throughout the Indianapolis area. A leader in SCBA design and manufacturing, 3M Scott will showcase its latest fire service product solutions, including the 3M™ Scott™ Vision C5 Facepiece with Radio Direct Interface.www.fireengineering.com
