Vinyl Tech

Cover picture for the articleRose Gold Rebel is looking for the next team member to join our close-knit tribe. Started on Etsy in 2016, our company has been named a top 100 Etsy shop and we opened our brick and mortar print boutique in Plaza Midwood in 2018. Our company designs, prints, and embroiders personalized apparel and gifts for every occasion. We are continuing to grow, and our work environment is fast-paced and never boring! Be prepared to dive in head-first from day one with our hard-working team.

