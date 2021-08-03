Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Benjamin Maisani: 5 Things To Know About Anderson Cooper’s Former Partner

By Eric Todisco
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjjqd_0bGUf6RU00
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Benjamin Maisani dated Anderson Cooper for nearly a decade, and even after they split, he has remained a major part of the CNN anchor’s life. Here’s 5 things to know about Benjamin.

Anderson Cooper, 54, has a very special man in his life: Benjamin Maisani, 48. The CNN anchor dated Benjamin, an NYC-based bar owner, from 2009 to 2018, during which they enjoyed what seemed to be a blissful relationship. And even after they broke up, the two stayed apart of each other’s lives in a major way: Benjamin has been helping Anderson raise son Wyatt Cooper, whom Anderson welcomed via surrogate in April 2020. Talk about friendly exes!

So who is Benjamin Maisani? From his successful entrepreneurship in New York City to his romance with Anderson, HollywoodLife has rounded up five key facts about Benjamin. Learn more below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJlUe_0bGUf6RU00
Benjamin Maisani & Anderson Cooper (Photo: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

1. Benjamin was born in France.

Benjamin was born on January 27, 1973 in Corsica, France. He was raised by a Catholic family and spent most of his childhood time in his hometown, per reports. Once his college years came around, Benjamin moved to New York City. He holds both French and American nationality.

2. Benjamin graduated from Hunter College.

Benjamin initially jetted off to New York City to pursue filmmaking. He studied undergraduate at Hunter College in New York City, where he received a degree in Arts, according to The Sun. At age 21, he took on his first job as a librarian in Morgan Library. However, Benjamin decided to shift his interests and career towards bars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scHml_0bGUf6RU00
Benjamin Maisani & Anderson Cooper (Photo: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

3. Benjamin has owned several bars in NYC.

Over the years, Benjamin has owned three different bars in the Big Apple. He started off as a bartender at a gay bar, which he enjoyed. After gaining years of experience, he opened his very own gay bar called Eastern Bloc. He also invested in the formation of Bedlam Bar and opened Atlas Social Club. Since then, Eastern Block and Bedlam Bar have closed, but Atlas Social Club is still open. However, all three bars earned a huge profit, totaling to Benjamin’s net worth which is estimated to be around $8 million as of August 2021, according to Wealthy Persons.

4. Benjamin dated Anderson Cooper for 9 years.

Benjamin and Anderson Cooper’s romance began in 2009, though the circumstances of how they meant aren’t confirmed. The couple did not go public with their relationship until 2015, three years after Anderson came out as gay. Anderson and Benjamin made several public appearances together while they were dating and also enjoyed some vacations as a couple, including trips to Venice, Italy and Tahiti in 2017.

In March 2018, Anderson announced he split from Benjamin.

“Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago, we are still family to each other, and love each other very much,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMkSJ_0bGUf6RU00
Benjamin Maisani & Anderson Cooper (Photo: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

5. Benjamin is co-parenting (and lives) with Anderson.

Since their split, Benjamin and Anderson have been on great terms. In fact, Benjamin has been a co-parent to Anderson’s 1-year-old son Wyatt Cooper ever since the little one was born in April 2020. The two even still live together in the Big Apple raising baby Wyatt. “There is no acrimony between us,” Anderson told PEOPLE last year of his relationship with Benjamin. “Even though it’s maybe unconventional because he’s my ex, he is my family.” The political commentator added, “While we were a couple, he wasn’t sure he wanted kids, which was one of the issues we’d always had. But when I decided, ‘I’m just going to do this,’ he started to be interested.”

So would the exes ever get back together? Ellen DeGeneres asked Anderson just that while she was interviewing him on her talk show in February 2021. “No, that’s not gonna happen!” Anderson confidently responded. However, Anderson did once again applaud his ex in the interview, saying that Benjamin “is such a great parent.”

Comments / 8

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
69K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Benjamin Maisani
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Nyc#Catholic#French#American#Hunter College#Morgan Library#Bedlam Bar#Atlas Social Club#Eastern Block#Wealthy Persons#Entertainment Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsSFGate

Why Anderson Cooper's Underrated, Twist-Filled Seasons of 'The Mole' Should Be Your Next Binge-Watch

The reality show, whose first two seasons recently arrived on the streamer, was part of the early-2000s boom in unscripted TV. Its greatest impact may have been introducing its audience to its host, a not-yet-famous Anderson Cooper. It didn’t match the explosive success (or the staying power) of peer shows like “Survivor” and “American Idol” in its moment — but that might just mean it will feel fresh on a second look.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

The Real Reason Meghan McCain is Leaving “The View”

During its time on the air, The View has seen a lot of hosts come and go. The last few years have certainly been no exception. Whether it be drama with fellow co-hosts or personal issues, people don’t seem to stay on the show for more than a few seasons. Now, one of the newer additions is already making her exit. In July 2021, Meghan McCain, who joined the series in 2017, announced that she would be leaving. Many assumed that her exit was because of the tense relationship she’s had with some of her co-hosts, or the backlash she often gets from viewers. However, her reason for leaving probably isn’t what a lot of people think. Keep reading to get the scoop on why Meghan McCain is leaving The View.
Trouble Relationshiphotnewhiphop.com

Babyface & Wife Nicole Patenburg Divorce After 7 Years: Report

The "Seven Year Itch" has struck again, and it's reported that another Hollywood couple is calling it quits. Babyface is hailed as one of the most celebrated musicians in the industry as he's known for producing and-or writing dozens upon dozens of hits for artists like Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Toni Braxton TLC, Usher, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, Backstreet Boys, Fall Out Boy, Brandy, Tamia, and many, many more.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

George Stephanopoulos and His Wife, Ali, Have Been Together for Nearly 20 Years

News anchor and political commentator George Stephanopoulos is about to make his debut as the guest host of Jeopardy! Starting on July 12, 2021, the chief anchor of This Week will delight contestants and viewers with his impeccable manners and an exceptional sense of humor. So, will George's family be watching from home? Does he have a partner or a wife? What about his kids?
TV & VideosPopculture

'The View' Reportedly Aims to Bring Back Original Co-Host to Replace Meghan McCain

Debbie Matenopoulos, who was just 21 when she was cast as an original co-host on The View in 1997, is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Meghan McCain. Matenopoulos' spokesperson confirmed there have been "conversations" between her representatives and ABC News, but nothing is set in stone. Next season will mark The View's 25th anniversary.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
PoliticsBlack Enterprise

Inside the Massive, Luxe $11M Martha Vineyard Mansion Where Obama is Hosting 60th Birthday Bash

Former President Obama and first lady Michelle are expected to host a large birthday bash this weekend at their $11.75 million Martha’s Vineyard estate. The Obamas and 475 big-name guests, including Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and Steven Spielberg, will celebrate the 44th US president, born on Aug. 4, 1961, 60th birthday. Though Massachusetts requires vaccinations for outdoor functions, the party-goers face some criticism for hosting such a large gathering during a pandemic, according to the New York Post.

Comments / 8

Community Policy