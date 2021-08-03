Cancel
Riverside County, CA

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Announces 9-Unit Development Deal for Riverside County

By Roll-Em-Up Taquitos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaquito franchise continues to roll out Southern California development deals. August 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHINO HILLS, CA - Roll-Em-Up Taquitos - a taquito-focused franchise, is rolling out yet another large development deal across the Southern California area. The brand’s newly signed deal will bring nine locations into Riverside County, with the first location set to open by Q1 of 2022.

