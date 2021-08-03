glh Targets Revenue Increase With Infor
LONDON, UK – August 3, 2021 – Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that glh Hotels, the largest hotel owner-operator in London, has chosen Infor EzRMS to be deployed throughout its estate of 18 properties in the UK. The application will help increase revenue throughout the hotels and improve competitiveness by enabling a data-based, total revenue management approach, spanning more than 5,000 bedrooms and 120 meeting rooms.www.hotel-online.com
