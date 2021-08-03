Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

glh Targets Revenue Increase With Infor

Hotel Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, UK – August 3, 2021 – Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that glh Hotels, the largest hotel owner-operator in London, has chosen Infor EzRMS to be deployed throughout its estate of 18 properties in the UK. The application will help increase revenue throughout the hotels and improve competitiveness by enabling a data-based, total revenue management approach, spanning more than 5,000 bedrooms and 120 meeting rooms.

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infor#Glh Hotels#Revenue Management#Total Revenue#Hard Rock Hotel London#Guoman#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Financial Reportszeiss.com

Carl Zeiss Meditec records significant increase in revenue and raises annual targets

Acceleration of growth in both strategic business units with good contributions from all reporting regions. Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of €1,198.2m in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020/21 (prior year: €967.9m), growing by +23.8% (adjusted for currency effects: +27.6%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased overproportionally, to €282.8m (prior year: €111.9m). The EBIT margin was 23.6% (prior year: 11.6%).
Financial ReportsGenomeWeb

NanoString Technologies Q2 Revenues Increase 50 Percent

NEW YORK – NanoString Technologies reported after the close of the market on Wednesday that its second quarter revenues were up 50 percent year over year, driven by higher instrument and consumables revenues. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the company's total revenues were $33.8 million compared to...
EconomyForbes

12 Ways E-Commerce Brands Can Increase Revenues And Profitability

Esther Kestenbaum Prozan is President of Ruby Has Fulfillment, a major ecommerce fulfillment provider for top DTC brands. With new brands constantly being launched and the process of commercialization being democratized by platforms that make it easy to promote new brands as well as more legacy brands going online, competition has become really stiff. Add to that changing conditions due to world events such as Covid-19 creating more unpredictable sales cycles, as well as the need to compete not only domestically but worldwide, and being able to throttle revenues in a variety of ways has become really important.
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Nikola slashes production, revenue targets

Nikola, the electric vehicle startup based in Phoenix, announced its quarterly earnings on Tuesday which included a downward revision to both expected truck production and revenue for the rest of the year. Nikola Corp. (Nasdaq: NKLA) did not report any revenue for its second quarter ended June 30, but it...
Financial Reportssportspromedia.com

Under Armour’s Q2 revenue increases 91% to US$1.4bn

Under Armour records US$59.2m profit for quarter ending 30th June. Company anticipates operating income to reach US$215m to US$225m by end of 2021. CEO Patrik Frisk hails “better than expected results”. Baltimore-based sportswear brand Under Armour has reported revenue of US$1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2021, a 91...
Financial ReportsAdvanced Television

Discovery Q2: “Ad revenue increased in every region”

Multichannel broadcaster Discovery has reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30th 2021. David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery, commented: “Discovery delivered very strong results this quarter as we executed well amidst a recovering global advertising market. Advertising revenue increased in every region of the globe and accelerated throughout the quarter, particularly in our International segment as revenue increased 70 per cent. Indeed, many key markets such as the UK, Italy, Germany, as well as a number of Latam and APAC markets, all demonstrated a marked resurgence and finished ahead of 2019. We continued to steadily execute in our emerging next generation businesses, with 17 million paying direct-to-consumer subscribers at the end of the quarter, and 18 million as of today. This contributed to 130 per cent revenue growth in the second quarter.
Financial ReportsJohnson City Press

Eastman sees increase in revenue for second quarter

KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. released its second quarter 2021 financial report on Monday with increased sales and earnings. Sales of $2,653,000 drove revenue in the second quarter for the Kingsport-based chemical company, up from $1,924,000 for the second quarter in 2020. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, sales revenue increased 38%.
Financial Reportsconnectcre.com

Houston Natural Resources Revenues Increase by 200%

Houston Natural Resources Corp. continues on its growth trajectory with projections to substantially increase revenues and earnings in the next three years. The company’s revenues have increased by more than 200 percent to $9.5 million in the last three years with net income increasing by more than 300 percent to nearly $3 million. The company’s portfolio companies have generated more than $30 million in revenue since 2016.
BusinessFinancial Times

Amazon misses revenue targets in latest quarter

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news. Amazon shares slump in after-hours...
Financial ReportsGenomeWeb

Increased Testing Revenues Boost Opko Health Q2 Revenues 47 Percent

NEW YORK – Opko Health reported after the close of the market on Thursday a 47 percent increase year over year in total revenues as service revenues grew 58 percent. For the three months ended June 30, the Miami-based company reported total revenues of $442.4 million, up from $301.2 million a year ago. It missed the consensus Wall Street estimate of $456.4 million.
RetailWebProNews

Google Revenue is Increasing Due to Online Advertising

Google Inc., reported its strongest quarter ever in sales and profit. This was due to a flood of online advertising by businesses competing for customers in reopened countries. These strong results showed that Google has come out of a Covid-19 epidemic, which accelerated ecommerce purchases, online food orders, and streaming...
Aerospace & Defenseneworleanssun.com

Airbus reports revenue increase in first-half results

PARIS, July 29 (Xinhua) -- European aviation group Airbus on Thursday reported a 30-percent increase in its revenue for the first half of this year thanks to better-than-expected deliveries of commercial aircraft. From January to June, Airbus generated 24.6 billion euros (29.2 billion U.S. dollars) revenue, against 18.9 billion euros...
Energy Industryaustinnews.net

Green Planet Projects Major Increase in Revenues

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GNPG), an emerging leader in green technology, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, XenTx Lubricants' Nigerian international distributor, FirstHypo Tech Ltd, has obtained government required approvals to sell seven of the XenTx products in its country. The Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment issued the Trademark Acceptance Letters on July 11, 2021.
Financial Reportsverdictfoodservice.com

Wingstop reports increase in Q2 2021 total revenue

US-based aviation-themed chain Wingstop Restaurants has reported an 11.9% increase in total revenue to $74m in the fiscal second quarter of 2021, compared to $66.1m in the fiscal second quarter last year. Additionally, Wingstop’s royalty revenue, franchise fees and others rose $5.3m, mainly because of the domestic same-store sales growth...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Textron Deliveries, Revenues Increase Across Segments

Textron’s business aircraft and helicopter segments saw revenues grow in the second quarter of 2021 based on increased sales of Cessna Citation jets and Caravan turboprops, Beechcraft King Air turboprops and Bell helicopters. Textron Aviation delivered 44 business jets in the quarter, besting the 28... Subscription Required. Textron Deliveries, Revenues...
Financial Reportsbaysideoc.com

OPA financial report shows major increases in revenue

Two months into new year, receipts, expenses come in much better than expected. (July 29, 2021) Two months into its current fiscal year, Ocean Pines Association financials are ahead of budget estimates by more than $740,000. Finance Director/Controller Steve Phillips reviewed departmental budget figures for May and June during the...
Financial ReportsThe Drum

The Guardian sees huge 61% increase in digital reader revenue

The Guardian Media Group (GMG) has announced statutory results for the 12 months to March 28 2021, a year where its revenue model was put under severe strain during a historic push to profit. Nonetheless, the growth in subscriptions and support proved to see it through the tumultuous period. The...
Financial Reportswmleader.com

Spotify Misses Overall Q2 User Target, Ad Revenue Jumps 110%

Spotify, citing ongoing headwinds from the COVID pandemic, fell short of its total monthly user growth goal in the second quarter of 2021. The audio-streaming giant netted 7 million paying subscribers in Q2, growing Premium customers 20% year over year to reach 165 million, in line with expectations. Total monthly active users grew 22%, to 365 million in the quarter — which was just below its forecast.
Stocksinvesting.com

Hasbro Gains As Q2 Revenue Jumps 54%, FY22 Target Stays On Track

Investing.com – Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS ) stock rose 3% in Monday’s premarket trading after the company posted a 54% jump in second-quarter revenue to $1.32 billion. Hasbro Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner said the company remains on track for double-digit revenue growth for the full year. The company...

Comments / 0

Community Policy