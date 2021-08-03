Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jay Greeson: 5-at-10: TB12 hits the big 4-4, Biles bags bronze in her bon voyage, B in NBA stands for bucks

By Jay Greeson, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

I've said this before, 44 is a cool number. Hank Aaron was cool. So were Willie McCovey and Pops Stargell. George Gervin was cool. So was Pete Maravich. John Riggins was cool. So was Brian Bosworth. (At least he was until Bo took his manhood on a Monday night.) But...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Maravich
Person
Willie Mccovey
Person
Trae Young
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gene Hackman
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tb12#Bucks#Tb12#W#Hall Of Fame#Google#Cavs#Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Berlin, DE
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Country
Spain
Related
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Timberwolves sign-and-trade involves John Collins

For years now, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been trying to turn themselves into something of value in the Western Conference, but they really have not seen much success over the years. Since the start of the 2004-05 NBA season, Minnesota only has a total of 485 wins, which is the fewest in the entire league over this span, and they have made the playoffs just once during the 2017-18 season because of Jimmy Butler.
Mental Healthchatsports.com

5-at-10: Simone Biles pulls out of Olympics, Braves' big bats, NBA draft

I don't understand. Truly. As someone with all sorts of mental health issues in my family, I am sensitive to those issues. But, and maybe I am a caveman or some non-politically-correct crusty crab, I don't understand why it feels like we're having a parade for Simone Biles for her "bravery" in facing her mental health issues.
SportsVulture

Simone Biles Double Pikes Her Way to Bronze

Don’t call it a comeback, because there’s absolutely no comeback to be had, you jabronis. Simone Biles won bronze in the individual balance beam competition at the Tokyo Olympics on August 3, ending her Games with one additional gymnastics medal after deciding to withdraw from her other events to focus on her mental well-being. The GOAT’s routine, which lasted just over a minute, combined a fluid mix of somersaults, flips, and wolf turns on the beam; she also changed her dismount to a less-demanding double pike, presumably to ease her mind about “the twisties.” With her bronze, Biles is now up to seven Olympic medals, which ties her with Shannon Miller as the most decorated American female Olympic gymnast ever. Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing, both of China, finished with gold and silver medals, respectively. “It’s been a very long week, it’s been a very long five years,” Biles said after the event, according to NBC News. “I didn’t expect a medal today. I just wanted to go out there and do this for me, and that’s exactly what I did.” We’re beaming.
NBAPosted by
Outsider.com

LeBron James’s Wife Savannah James: Here’s Why She is Trending

LeBron James and his wife Savannah are high school sweethearts. It’s hard to imagine such a humble beginning to their relationship. Especially when considering the status that LeBron has achieved as a result of his NBA career. But Savannah has been by his side the whole time. And the beautiful entrepreneur has been getting a ton of love on Twitter recently.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ice Cube Didn't Include Michael Jordan On His All-Time Starting 5

Ice Cube raised a lot of eyebrows around the NBA world when he left Michael Jordan out of his all-time starting lineup. The legendary rapper is an avid basketball fan, and his knowledge of the game is well documented. Yet, plenty of fans are pissed off after he ignored His Airness.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy