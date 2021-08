After a year of upheaval due to the coronavirus, the Olympics are finally underway. More than a year ago, the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in an effort to safeguard the health and safety of the athletes, as well as all participating in the Olympic Games and the international community. In a host city where a state of emergency is still prevalent, organizers are now tasked with preventing the spread of the novel virus to and from foreign visitors and keeping the Olympians in tip-top shape, virus-free to ultimately compete.