Best Vegetables for a Fall Garden

Most gardeners tolerate an occasional pest but having creatures decimate yards and gardens makes their blood boil … in some, it brings on the killer instinct! Most pests are just opportunists. If you supply the food, they will come! I remember a neighbor commenting that she had rats at her feeder. She felt it was because she was close to a creek, which was true. I know my suggestion that she take in her feeders for the season was not what she wanted to hear, but it was the most obvious solution. Animals will set up house nearby if they have a reliable source of food, water and shelter.