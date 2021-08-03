Cancel
Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ Set to Close NYFF 2021

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iRQb_0bGUdkXb00

Film at Lincoln Center has announced Pedro Almodóvar ’s “ Parallel Mothers ” as the closing night selection of the 59th New York Film Festival, making its North American premiere October 8 at Alice Tully Hall. Sony Pictures Classics will then release “Parallel Mothers” in theaters on December 24. The film is written and directed by Almodóvar, and stars both regular and new collaborators, including Penélope Cruz , Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, plus Julieta Serrano and Rossy De Palma.

Here’s the NYFF synopsis: “In this muted contemporary melodrama, two women, a generation apart, find themselves inextricably linked by their brief time together in a maternity ward. The circumstances that brought them to the Madrid hospital are quite different — one accidental, the other traumatic — and a secret, hiding the truth of the bond that connects these two, is a powerful story that tackles a deep trauma in Spanish history. Penélope Cruz’s Janis is a uniquely complex, flawed, but ultimately alluring lead character, who finds herself in a morally and emotionally treacherous situation. She’s viewed in contrast with Ana, radiantly portrayed by newcomer Milena Smit, a discovery who brings a palpable innocence, pain, and longing to this interwoven portrait of women and motherhood. These charismatic stars inhabit characters who are singular among those drawn by Almodóvar in a career defined by striking portraits of women.”

As previously announced, NYFF mainstay Almodóvar’s drama is opening this year’s Venice Film Festival on September 1.

“It is always a privilege and an honor to feel that I am part of the most significant films of the season,” said director Pedro Almodóvar in a statement. “After more than 30 years, the NYFF has become my second home. It is the best reason to visit New York and to see the best films of the year.”

“Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar’s long relationship with the New York Film Festival spans more than three decades and a dozen films,” said NYFF director Eugene Hernandez. “He returns this year with Parallel Mothers, a stirring and somber exploration of secrets and hidden histories — those sometimes found in families and often buried by societies — and how those skeletons can shape the course of individual lives and entire cultures. We’re thrilled to have Pedro back at NYFF to conclude this 59th edition!”

Running September 24 through October 10, NYFF will feature a combination of in-person, outdoor, and virtual screenings, with a comprehensive series of health and safety policies in coordination with state and city medical experts.

As previously announced, this year’s NYFF will open with Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” and will feature Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” as the festival centerpiece .

Check out the teaser trailer for “Parallel Mothers” here .

MoviesGreenwichTime

Pedro Almodóvar's 'Madres Paralelas' Gets First Trailer Ahead of Venice World Premiere

Pedro Almodóvar has dropped the first official trailer for “Madres paralelas,” which is set to open this year’s Venice Film Festival. “Madres paralelas” is led by long-time Almodóvar favorite Penélope Cruz who is joined by key cast members Aitana Sánchez-Gijón (“Boca a Boca”) and Milena Smit (“Cross the Line”), “Veneno” duo Israel Elejalde and Daniela Santiago, and two more Almodóvar regulars in Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma, co-stars of the Oscar-nominated “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.”
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ First Look: Joel Coen’s Film Starring Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand To Premiere At NYFF

Without a doubt, one of the biggest films coming later this year is the highly-anticipated drama, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Not only does it feature the debut of filmmaker Joel Coen as a singular director (Ethan Coen is not attached), but it has one of the strongest casts of 2021, led by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. This film has Oscar written all over it, right? Well, it also has a prime spot at this year’s New York Film Festival.
MoviesScreendaily

Jane Campion's The Power Of The Dog’ named NYFF Centerpiece

Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog has been named as the 59th New York Film Festival’s (NYFF) Centerpiece selection. Campion’s psychological take on the western genre marks a return to the awards festival circuit for Netflix after the streamer did not ask its filmmakers to travel in support of its awards contenders last season.
MoviesMovieWeb

Are the Coen Brothers Done Making Movies Together?

Take a moment to let it sink in. Okay. Joel and Ethan Coen have been making cinema masterpieces since 1984's Blood Simple ﻿﻿hit the screens. They've delighted audiences for nearly 4 decades with gems including Raising Arizona, Barton Fink, The Hudsucker Proxy, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, No Country for Old Men, Burn After Reading, A Serious Man, True Grit, Inside Llewyn Davis, the list goes on. However, Ethan Coen has decided to get off the ride and has embarked on a new adventure in theater. Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth will be the first solo project for the writer/director.
MoviesComicBook

Titane: Palme d'Or-Winning Horror Movie Gets Trailer and Release Date

Earlier this month, filmmaker Julia Ducournau made history by being only the second female director to win the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or, which is regarded by many to be the highest distinction a filmmaker can earn. Making the achievement even more impressive is that she scored the honor with her horror film Titane, as most prestigious festivals are known to dismiss the accomplishments of genre storytelling. Following the film earning notoriety in the wake of festival screenings, NEON has confirmed that Titane will be landing in theaters on October 1st, with the distributor also releasing the above trailer for the film.
Movieslwlies.com

Julia Ducournau’s first film is available to watch for free

Julia Ducornau is very much the woman of the hour at the moment, having bagged the top honours at the 74th Cannes Film Festival with her body horror nightmare Titane. Only the second woman to ever win the Palme d’Or, we’re certain Ducournau has a bright future ahead of her, and we can’t wait to see what twisted nightmare she brings us next. But in the spirit of celebrating, the kind folks at UniFrance have made Ducournau’s first-ever film – her short Junior – available to watch on Youtube, absolutely free of charge.
Moviesawardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: BEST ACTRESS (July)

Sometimes it makes sense to wait as this last week or so has brought festival news, category placement details and two big moves to 2022. As I talked about in supporting actress, word that Cate Blanchett would be pushed lead for Searchlight Pictures’ Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures), leaving more room for Rooney Mara and Toni Collette there. It’s a risky move as Blanchett’s character should be pretty borderline based on the source material. I’ve dropped Kirsten Dunst in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog (Netflix) from the Best Actress chart after learning that she’s most likely to be pushed in supporting. The entire cast of Mass is also being pushed in supporting, dropping Martha Plimpton from the list. I’m less sure about what to do with Jodie Comer in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel (20th Century Studios). Based on the trailer, she’s heavily featured and feels like a lead. But then it also feels like her character is taking a back seat to her own story. For right now, I’m putting her on both ‘Other contenders’ sections but not placing her until we know more. Now, as we all know after last season, where you want to get nominated is not necessarily where you will get nominated. Nothing like this is ever set in stone until nomination morning.
MoviesCollider

Netflix Shifts the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe Biopic 'Blonde' to 2022

We’re going to have to wait a little longer to watch Blonde, director Andrew Dominik’s long-awaited take on the Marilyn Monroe legend. Starring Ana de Armas as the Hollywood icon, the Netflix film has been pushed to 2022, per Variety. Blonde was supposed to be a major awards contender this...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Coen Bros. Split Because ‘Ethan Didn’t Want to Make Movies Anymore,’ Says Carter Burwell

One of the biggest events of the 2021 fall film season will be the opening night of the New York Film Festival, which will mark the world premiere of Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” The Shakespeare adaptation is anticipated for several reasons, not least of which because it pairs acting titans Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, but it’s most notable for marking Joel Coen’s first solo outing as a filmmaker. Joel wrote and directed “Macbeth” without brother Ethan, with whom he helmed Oscar winners such as “Fargo” and “No Country for Old Men,” among other films. Why did the Coen...
Moviesimdb.com

Val review – unusual doc offers fractured portrait of actor

Val Kilmer’s life and career is illustrated via the actor’s own recordings in an often curious yet incomplete mosaic. Who is Val Kilmer? Is he a former A-lister, whose idiosyncrasies and counter-culture taste made him a Hollywood outcast? Or is he an unbearable egotist who alienated the industry through rude unprofessionalism and impossible demands? One might naively assume that a snazzy new documentary called Val, that recently premiered at Cannes before now heading to cinemas and then Amazon Prime, might hold some answers, weaving its way back through a career of meteoric highs and subterranean lows. But the film’s blessing – unprecedented access to the actor himself and his own personally recorded set of videos – is also its curse, taking us close to him but still at a careful distance, like being invited to his house but made to wait at the door.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

New Locarno Chief Adds Genre Twist to Arthouse Mix

The Locarno Film Festival, long known as a safe haven for indie cinema, is taking a turn into genre territory while remaining true to its origins. “People know what the mission is for Locarno,” says the fest’s new artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro, referring to the prestige of the event — the 74th edition runs Aug. 4-14 — that is known worldwide as a festival of discovery. But Nazzaro, an Italian film critic and former chief of the Venice Critics’ Week, now intends “to broaden the moral imagination of this mission,” as he puts it, by digging deeper into genre cinema, and “also...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Beckett’ Review: John David Washington Carries a Netflix Thriller from Luca Guadagnino’s Protégé

When the pandemic first started raging across the globe last year, it was natural to appreciate the movies that allowed us to travel the world from the relative safety of our own homes; now that this crap been making life miserable for a full 18 months, it’s become even more natural to appreciate the movies that make us never want to go anywhere ever again. Enter: Netflix’s tense and prescient “Beckett,” which — despite being shot during the summer before COVID — follows the recent likes of M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” and HBO’s “The White Lotus” with another welcome reminder...

