Battle Passes have become a standard method for video game makers to monetize their games for good reason. The best Battle Pass will not have any content in it that will give anyone an advantage on the battlefield but will still have desirable items that no one can get anywhere else. With a one-time payment, you can earn a variety of rewards by just playing the game. Pokémon Unite is the first title with the Pokémon name on it that features a Battle Pass. Should you consider spending your money on it?