Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why ZoomInfo Stock Skyrocketed Today

By Evan Niu, CFA
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) skyrocketed by as much as 16% today after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results topped expectations and guidance mostly came in strong as well.

So what

Revenue in the second quarter jumped 57% to $174 million, topping the consensus estimate of $162.4 million. That translated into adjusted net income of $56.4 million, or $0.14 per share, while Wall Street analysts were modeling for just $0.12 per share in adjusted profits. The go-to-market intelligence technology company completed two acquisitions during the quarter, Chorus.ai and Insent.ai.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TX6dA_0bGUd6Vu00
Image source: Getty Images.

"ZoomInfo delivered another record quarter, including the highest levels ever for both retention activity and customer engagement, and accelerating revenue growth, as customers in all industries continue to choose ZoomInfo to transform their go-to-market motion," CEO Henry Schuck said in a statement. "ZoomInfo is the only company delivering a modern go-to-market platform that brings together best-in-class intelligence with comprehensive data management, workflow, and engagement software."

Now what

ZoomInfo's guidance for the third quarter calls for revenue in the range of $182 million to $184 million, which should result in adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 to $0.12. Analysts are looking for $171.4 million in sales and $0.12 per share in adjusted earnings. The company boosted its full-year outlook and now expects revenue in 2021 to be $703 million to $707 million, up from a previous forecast of $670 million to $676 million.

"With broad-based strength we are seeing, we now expect to deliver revenue growth of 48% in 2021, up from our prior guidance of 41% at the midpoint of the range provided," CFO Cameron Hyzer said on the conference call with analysts.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Stock#Workflow#Ceo#Chorus Ai#Insent Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

Amazon's stock price is down about 11% from its 52-week high. Amazon's dominance in e-commerce and cloud computing should be long-term growth drivers. Pinterest's stock price is down 36% from its high, but the company is executing on a strong growth strategy. Last Thursday, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) reported...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Thinking long term can have a profound impact on your ability to grow your nest egg. These growth, value, and income stocks would be the perfect place to put $300 to work. Patience pays when it comes to investing on Wall Street. Although there have been 38 double-digit percentage declines in the widely followed S&P 500 since the beginning of 1950, each and every one of these drops was eventually put into the rearview mirror by a bull-market rally. In other words, it really does matter when you buy stakes in great businesses. What's important is your resolve to allow your investment thesis to play out over time.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Translate Bio Stock Soared Today

Shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) surged 29% on Tuesday after the U.S. biotechnology company said it agreed to be acquired by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). So what. The all-cash deal values Translate Bio at roughly $3.2 billion, or $38 per share. That represents a premium of more than 30%...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

One company reported slowing growth, but recent acquisitions make its future brighter than ever. Another continues to deliver impressive sales and earnings momentum and pays an attractive dividend. The third company has multiple businesses -- and all of them are going strong. Here's one thing we can all be certain...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amedisys Stock Is Crashing Today

Amedisys beat analysts' earnings expectations in Q2, but its revenue came in slightly below the consensus estimate. The main factor weighing on the stock was its lower-than-expected full-year guidance. What happened. Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why HubSpot Stock Jumped on Thursday

Wall Street was thrilled with the latest earnings metrics. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock jumped in early trading on Thursday, rising over 11% by 12:30 according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The boost was sparked by a well-received earnings report from the software specialist. So what. HubSpot revealed strong...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Check Point Software Stock After Q2 Earnings?

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) may not be one of the most fashionable names in the cybersecurity industry, but the stock has been gradually gaining some momentum on the market since the beginning of March. Known for following a slow and steady approach in an industry where its rivals have...
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Quotient Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its second quarter. The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. The digital coupons company posted revenue of $123.9 million in the period. For the...
Financial ReportsKansas City Star

Resideo Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $58 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks for Robinhood Traders to Buy Now

Palantir’s software helps clients drawn insights from vast amounts of siloed data, enabling them to make informed decisions. Square is disrupting the financial system, and its recent acquisition of Afterpay could be a big growth driver. Robinhood has inspired a generation of young investors to jump into the stock market...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

I Bought These 3 Large-Cap Stocks in 2020 -- Which Will Be the Biggest Winner?

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world in early 2020, the stock market took a steep nosedive. I took advantage of the bargains by adding to or starting positions in AT&T (NYSE:T), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS). In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on July 16, I discuss my reasons for holding all three with my colleague Brian Withers and chief growth officer Anand Chokkavelu.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Invest in Recent Healthcare IPO Doximity?

Doximity has built a network for medical professionals. It makes money through advertising from healthcare companies. The stock trades at a premium valuation multiple. Catalyzed by rising costs and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry is investing heavily into digital solutions, especially in the U.S., where healthcare spending has reached a whopping 17.7% of GDP. Healthcare IT spending was estimated to be $74.2 billion globally in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 10.7% through 2028. One company taking advantage of this trend is Doximity (NYSE:DOCS), a professional medical network for physicians that recently went public in June.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why BeyondSpring's Stock Is Rallying Today

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares are trading higher after the company announced results from its DUBLIN-3 trial of plinabulin in combination with docetaxel for non-small cell lung cancer, which showed the study met its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints. Plinabulin, BeyondSpring’s lead asset, is a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why NeoPhotonics Stock Jumped Today

Shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) popped after the company reported its second-quarter 2021 results, which beat analysts' consensus revenue and earnings estimates. The tech stock gained as much as 16.5% today and was up by 7.4% as of 2:55 p.m. EDT. So what. NeoPhotonics' second-quarter revenue increased 37% year over year...
StocksBenzinga

Why BioNTech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares are trading higher following a New York Times article suggesting the FDA is aiming to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine by early next month. 'With a new surge of coronavirus infections ripping through much of the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has accelerated...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Cornerstone Building Brands Stock Is Down Today

Cornerstone's quarterly results easily topped expectations, but the stock was deep in the red after they were released. It's a period of transition for Cornerstone, with its CEO stepping down and the company buying and selling a number of businesses. What happened. Cornerstone Building Products (NYSE:CNR) delivered a solid quarter,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

Shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. This time, guidance seemed to be the culprit as the company forecast a much wider loss than expected for the second half of the year. As a result,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Paycom Software Stock Soared Today

Shares of software-as-a-service provider Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) were up by more than 10% on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations. As of 3:01 p.m. EDT, the stock was up 10.7%. So what. Paycom released its Q2 results after the closing bell Tuesday. Earnings per share came in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy