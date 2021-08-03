Cancel
City of Ali now available on Amazon Prime, Google Play and Apple TV

City of Ali, the 81-minute documentary chronicling the unforgettable week in 2016 when all eyes were on Louisville as the world mourned the death and celebrated the life of Muhammad Ali, is now available to stream and purchase on Amazon Prime, Google Play and iTunes.

City of Ali is a feature-length documentary that asks, “How do you say goodbye to The Greatest?” by telling the story of how the death of Muhammad Ali brought the people of Louisville – and the world – together for one unforgettable week. City of Ali explores Ali's lifelong relationship with his hometown through candid interviews with friends and relatives including Lonnie Ali, Rahman Ali, Alice Houston, Merv Aubespin and others whose history with The Champ dates back to his childhood at 3302 Grand Avenue, and who share stories even devoted Ali fans have never heard.

“I remain extremely grateful and proud of how Louisville welcomed the world in 2016 as they paid their respects to The Greatest of All Time,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, who initiated work on the project. “In a time of great pain, our city came together for a common cause – appropriately celebrating the life of a global icon. City of Ali reminds us all of that experience and encourages the world to find that sense of common purpose again.”

Directed by Graham Shelby and produced by Jonathan McHugh, City of Ali has earned an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes. RogertEbert.com gave the film 3.5 stars (out of four) and says the film injects “a message of uplift and hope that everyone can come together as powerfully as they did while honoring a hero.” The New York Times said, “The film movingly pays tribute to Ali’s generosity and lack of airs.” The film has been featured on The Today Show, Ebony, Associated Press, The Guardian, iHeartRadio and more.

In addition to the film’s premiere on streaming platforms, the film’s original song, “All My Life” by rapper Amon, Maroon 5 keyboardist & 3-time Grammy winner PJ Morton and producer Smooth Blaq is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Tidal, Soundcloud and other audio streaming services. To find the song on streaming services, please visit https://smarturl.it/AllMyLifeftPJMorton.

All profits will be donated to the Muhammad Ali Center. For more details and a trailer, please visit https://www.cityofali.com/. Follow the film on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok at @cityofali.

