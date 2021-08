As a comic, Kathy Griffin has made many friends and a lot of enemies along the way. Griffin's comedy routines are centered on celebrities and her encounters with them, and the self-proclaimed "D-lister" isn't one to hold anything back when it comes to how she feels about people. Do you remember the photo of her holding (then) President Donald Trump's head in one hand? Following the widespread backlash, she issued an apology to the media for her actions.