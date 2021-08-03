Spoiler* Nia Jax takes a bad shot in the eye

Unfortunately, as you all know by now, in WWE as in all the pro-wrestling companies in the world, injuries for athletes can be on the agenda. If last week in the episode of Monday Night Raw it was Natalya, literally hit by Dodudrop, who had bent her ankle in a completely unnatural way, forcing her to leave the ring with the help of two people, this week it was instead the turn of a former tag team champion of the company, getting hurt, but this time losing a lot of blood, after having suffered a blow near one eye, which could have been much more dangerous.