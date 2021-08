Reese Witherspoon went to bed last night an Oscar-winning actress and woke up this morning an official Hollywood mogul at the center of a mega-deal that has all of Tinseltown talking. Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company was sold to a new media venture backed by the major investment firm Blackstone Group in a deal that values the company at north of $900 million (although it’s reportedly just shy of $1 billion). Witherspoon and the company’s CEO Sarah Harden will still remain in charge of the day to day operations of Hello Sunshine while also receiving spots on the board of the emerging media venture.