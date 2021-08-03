New York Film Festival To Close With Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’

Take a moment to let it sink in. Okay. Joel and Ethan Coen have been making cinema masterpieces since 1984's Blood Simple ﻿﻿hit the screens. They've delighted audiences for nearly 4 decades with gems including Raising Arizona, Barton Fink, The Hudsucker Proxy, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, No Country for Old Men, Burn After Reading, A Serious Man, True Grit, Inside Llewyn Davis, the list goes on. However, Ethan Coen has decided to get off the ride and has embarked on a new adventure in theater. Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth will be the first solo project for the writer/director.