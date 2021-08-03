New York Film Festival To Close With Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’
The New York Film Festival will close with Parallel Mothers, the Pedro Almodóvar-directed melodrama that is slated to open next month’s Venice Film Festival. Closing Night in New York will be October 8. After an online and virtual edition in 2020 due to Covid-19, the fest is returning to its Lincoln Center base with an array of in-person screenings and events, though it will also have online and outdoor offerings.deadline.com
