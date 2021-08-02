Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

How do I sue Peacock streaming service for airing a commercial that now has me having nightmares and getting physically sick?

By Asked in Flint, MI
avvo.com
 5 days ago

I am disabled and am very weak to certain things, meaning if I see or hear certain things while eating or in general I get physically and mentally sick and won't be able to eat for weeks I also start to feel whats happening on my own body. I keep trying to watch the office on peacock and they won't stop showing dr. Death commercial which makes me almost pass out lose my appetite and give me nightmares about doctors. I shouldn't be subjected to something that messes me up so severely that I can no longer function.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightmares#The Office On Dvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessTelegraph

Sky customers to get Peacock streaming service for free

Sky's American owners will use the satellite broadcaster to expand its on-demand Peacock platform across Europe as it battles Disney and Netflix. Comcast has struck an agreement to bring the streaming service behind Brave New World and American remake of The Office to Sky's 20m European customers. The US company...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Android phones have a hugely annoying glitch, but a fix is ​​finally on the way

If you’ve been treating yourself to a shiny new Android phone for the past few years, you may have noticed a rather irritating design flaw. Virtually all devices from companies such as Samsung, Google, Xiaomi and OnePlus now have a full edge-to-edge screen that fills the entire front of the phone. It’s clearly a great upgrade, because without the thick bezels you find on older phones, you get more screen in a product that isn’t physically bigger in your pocket.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
CadillacPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Demands a Pay Raise by Threatening to Move to Another Company

A young man thought of the best way to inform his boss of the need for a pay raise. So he came up with a crafty idea, which would eventually leave everyone surprised. He revealed to his employer that three companies were after him and that he needed a salary increment for him to remain in his job. After a short deliberation, the employer obliged and gave him a five percent raise.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer dies of Covid nine days after saying virus is ‘nothing to be afraid of’

A healthy man who died of Covid after refusing to get the vaccine made a “terrible mistake”, his partner has said.Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died at his home in Bournemouth on 2 July, after downplaying his symptoms and declining to go to the hospital.His long-term partner Amanda Mitchell, 56, who was severely ill with the virus at the time, said he believed the vaccines were too “experimental” and put his family at risk.Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, she explained that Cambridge University-educated Lawrenson decided against the jab after reading material on social media.“It was a daily thing that he...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

50 Cent Told Bankruptcy Court About Young Buck Accepting Cash App Donations From Fans As Part Of Battle Over $250,000

50 Cent is coming after his former artist Young Buck for $250,000 in bankruptcy court and made sure to tell the judge about the rapper seeking donations from fans online. According to court documents obtained by Radar, lawyers representing the Power actor asked a federal bankruptcy judge to dismiss Buck's (real name: David Darnell Brown) Chapter 7 earlier this year.
Public SafetyTidbits

Yet another scam?

My wife got an SMS on her iPhone claiming to be from USPS about an undelivered parcel. She clicked on the link it contained and came to a very good lookalike USPS page. When she asked if I was expecting a parcel a few bells rang. No, I was not.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Posted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy