How do I sue Peacock streaming service for airing a commercial that now has me having nightmares and getting physically sick?
I am disabled and am very weak to certain things, meaning if I see or hear certain things while eating or in general I get physically and mentally sick and won't be able to eat for weeks I also start to feel whats happening on my own body. I keep trying to watch the office on peacock and they won't stop showing dr. Death commercial which makes me almost pass out lose my appetite and give me nightmares about doctors. I shouldn't be subjected to something that messes me up so severely that I can no longer function.avvo.com
