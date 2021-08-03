Cancel
Relationship Advice

Can I sue a massage parlor for wrongful death?

Asked in Phoenix, AZ
avvo.com
 4 days ago

I am sorry for your loss. You should speak with personal injury counsel as soon as possible. Requests for certain evidence will want to be made as soon as possible also. There are many of us on the site (Avvo) who can assist. Again I am sorry for your loss....

avvo.com

#Personal Injury#Massage Parlor#Wrongful Death
Relationship Advice
Politics
Law
Law

Can I sue the judge? Ask the lawyer

Q: The judge in our case has made several wrong decisions, and has made comments about both me and my wife that are dishonest. Can we sue him?. A: Depending on what has been decided or ruled upon, you may be able to appeal. In addition, you may have a basis to seek to disqualify the judge from further hearing your matter (if you can actually show real bias). But suing the judge for actions taken pursuant to his judicial function will almost certainly be defeated by immunity. There is a long history to the doctrine of judicial immunity, which protects judges even if it may seem unfair in any given instance. When a judge takes action that is outside their role as a judge, then there could be a basis to assert a valid claim. If a judge, for example, tried to influence another judge on a case, or privately engaged in misconduct that harms someone (for example, drunken driving). Otherwise, if what the judge did was part of his job on your case, pursuing a lawsuit against him will face the very formidable judicial immunity defense.
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother hits out at ‘pure evil’ killer who stabbed daughter 120 times after she mistook him for Uber driver

The mother of a girl who was murdered after she mistook a stranger’s vehicle for her Uber has hit out at the “pure evil” man convicted of her killing.Nathaniel Rowland was found guilty in the violent murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson after a jury deliberated for less than an hour on Tuesday.The University of South Carolina student was abducted and stabbed roughly 120 times after she got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride in 2019.Ahead of Rowland’s sentencing, the victim’s mother Marci Josephson gave a harrowing six minute victim impact statement in which she hit out...
Public Safety

Firefighter who pulled daughter at Surfside rubble files wrongful death suit

The Florida firefighter who recovered the remains of his 7-year-old daughter from the rubble of the Surfside collapse has filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing building officials of ignoring that the tower was in disrepair. Enrique Arango’s lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, names multiple companies “involved in the...
York, PA

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against York Hospital

YORK (AP) – A wrongful-death lawsuit says an area hospital “abandoned” a 72-year-old man in an emergency department waiting room for two hours even though his vital signs showed he required immediate medical attention. Surveillance video released Thursday shows that staff at WellSpan York Hospital walked by Terry Odoms a dozen times, evidently failing to notice he was unconscious in his wheelchair. Lawyers for Odoms’ family blame severe hospital under-staffing. WellSpan declined comment on the allegations but calls his death a “tragic situation.”
Public Safety

6 Most Common Types Of Personal Injury Cases

Any accident that involves negligence or deliberate intent of someone comes under personal injury. They affect the victim’s life unexpectedly and with substantial financial losses and other damages. If you think the injury is mild and you can settle the matter between yourself, it is unto you. However, when you...
Worth, IL

Five Situations Where it’s Worth Hiring a Personal Injury Lawyer

Hiring a personal injury lawyer is a very important step in protecting your rights and ensuring that you get the compensation or justice you deserve should you ever get injured or involved in a situation that warrants it. While there is absolutely no specific list of all the situations when...
Relationship Advice

Protecting Clients Who Are Divorcing Someone With Borderline or Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Bill Eddy, LCSW, JD (attorney, mediator, clinical social worker, and kindergarten teacher), joined with Randi Kreger (co-author of “Stop Walking on Eggshells”) to produce a fully revised and updated second edition of “Splitting,” published in July. Who may be impacted? The authors note that, reading the 5th edition of the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of the American Psychiatric Association” (DSM-5), published in 2013, one concludes: “The DSM-5 states that approximately 15 percent of adults in the United States meet the criteria for a personality disorder (APA, 2012, 646), which is equal to or greater than the percentage of adults with a substance abuse disorder.”
Law

Can I sue the judge? Ask the lawyer

Torrance, CA

Can I sue the judge? Ask the lawyer

