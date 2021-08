The St. Louis Blues have had a busy offseason so far. General manager Doug Armstrong traded for Pavel Buchnevich of the New York Rangers, later signing him to a four-year, $23.2 million contract extension. Then, on the second day of free agency, Armstrong landed one of his top targets, signing winger Brandon Saad to a five-year, $22.5 million contract. In adding both wingers, the Blues added 40-60 goal potential and strengthened his top-six. But the work isn’t done.