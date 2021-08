They don't make True Hollywood Stories anymore, but then they don't really make movie stars like Val Kilmer, either: the kind whose outsize presence on screen — for more than three decades he played rock stars and superheroes, outlaws and Icemen — was matched off of it by a brand of natural analog mystery our extremely online world no longer allows. So it's some kind of cosmic irony, maybe, that the voice he lost several years ago to throat cancer comes through as vibrantly and insistently as it does in Val, a new documentary streaming on Prime Video that is by turns indulgent, bittersweet, and profoundly moving.