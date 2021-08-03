Fishman Fluence Gristle-Tone P-90s

This is one of my favorites, because I believe that giving back has an intrinsic value that’s not readily seen from the outside. A good company can provide a service perfectly for years, but if it never gives back to the community around it, there is no way to really build a solid foundation to grow. Donating time, money and services to charities has helped me network with community leaders, government officials and other high level decision makers. Besides our growth as a company, it was good to see how I could use my company to help others learn, build and grow. A good company is profitable. A great company works to uplift entire communities along with it.