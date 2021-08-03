Lifetime Acquires ‘List Of A Lifetime’ Movie Starring Kelly Hu, Shannen Doherty

Val Kilmer’s children looked dazzling at the Cannes Film Festival, attending a screening of the documentary about their famous father. Jack, 26, and Mercedes, 29, Kilmer showed off just how grown up they are at a Wednesday July 7 screening for the documentary Val, which they co-produced, about their dad Val Kilmer, 61. The siblings looked fabolous at the screening. Mercedes wore a stunning black ballgown with black open-toed high heels. She also included a bit of flare with her outfit, adding a matching black cape to the get-up. Jack, meanwhile, was a little more pared down. He wore blue jeans, an untucked white button down and black blazer, as he posed with his sister. Besides looking very mature and handsome, Jack also bares a striking resemblance to when his father was younger.