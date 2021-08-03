Cancel
Cancer

Lifetime Acquires ‘List Of A Lifetime’ Movie Starring Kelly Hu, Shannen Doherty

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has acquired the feature film List of a Lifetime (fka Breast Cancer Bucket List) as part of the network’s annual Stop Breast Cancer for Life public affairs initiative. The movie, from Ninth House Films and MarVista Entertainment, is headlined by Kelly Hu (Finding Ohana) whose own mother, grandmother and aunt had breast cancer, along with Sylvia Kwan (Grey’s Anatomy), Patricia Velasquez (Arrested Development), Jane Sibbett (Friends) and metastatic breast cancer thriver, Shannen Doherty. Jamie Kaler, Jim Klock, and Chad Lindberg also star. The film will premiere October 10 at 8 pm ET/PT during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

