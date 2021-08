DeFi is not an uncommon term in the current financial system due to its growing impacts on the financial market. It provides solutions to the limitations of traditional finance. It encourages an open and decentralized financial transaction that won’t depend on intermediaries, like banks, insurers, brokerages, or stock exchanges. Instead, it allows the use of decentralized networks to provide services to users. Despite the fact cryptocurrency allows decentralized transactions, it is faced with the same challenges that it has always avoided; intermediaries! So, this brought about the emergence of DeFi liquidity pools.