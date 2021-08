A couple of days ago, I picked up the BMW M5 CS for a week-long test. I have to pinch myself virtually every time I look out of my window and see the Brands Hatch Grey monster sitting in my driveway. But because the M5 CS isn’t something that a lot of enthusiasts are going to see in person, I thought I’d give you all a bit of a closer look, to check out some of its details. In this walkaround video, I talk you through the exterior design, the interior design, its added power, and just a brief description of how it drives.