A live-action series based on Square Enix's Final Fantasy games is reportedly in the works from Netflix. The reporting comes from Giant Freakin Robot, and was apparently provided by a "trusted and proven" source for the website. As with any rumor, readers are still advised to take this with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made. There are no additional details, and there's no way of knowing how far along the project might be. Projects like these can also fall apart before an announcement is even made, so fans of the games will just want to temper their expectations in the meantime.