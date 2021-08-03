Cancel
Hudson, WI

Hudson exploring alternative street funding options

By Rebecca Mariscal
Hudson Star-Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUDSON — The Hudson Common Council agreed to further explore two new funding options for its infrastructure needs - a transportation utility and a wheel tax. The two options will now be presented to the community for feedback before any approval is made. Staff will hold neighborhood meetings, present the information to the Chamber of Commerce, hold meetings with businesses and also hold a public hearing at the council.

