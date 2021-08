Hasbro has delivered a collector-friendly line for Power Rangers in the form of the Lightning Collection, but it's also delivered more nostalgia-focused lines that take fans back to when they first fell in love with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and the Fliphead line is a perfect example. Themed after the original fliphead figures that were so prevalent on toy shelves when Mighty Morphin debuted, the line continues to expand and add new characters, and we can exclusively reveal the latest addition is none other than Ninjor, who is a Walmart.com exclusive. Ninjor retails for $13.99, and you can check out the figure in all its glory starting on the next slide.