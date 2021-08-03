Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,769 new cases reported, more than double 21-day average

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has reported the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Tuesday, Aug. 3, a total of 1,132,798 (+1,769) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 62,129 (+124) hospitalizations and 8,488 (+13) ICU admissions. A total of 5,789,597 people — or 49.5% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 10,489 from the previous day.