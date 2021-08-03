Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,769 new cases reported, more than double 21-day average

By Brian Hofmann
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has reported the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Tuesday, Aug. 3, a total of 1,132,798 (+1,769) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 62,129 (+124) hospitalizations and 8,488 (+13) ICU admissions. A total of 5,789,597 people — or 49.5% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 10,489 from the previous day.

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Death Certificates#Wcmh#Odh#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy