Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Former Purdue Athlete Chukwuebuka Enekwechi Advances to Olympic Shot Put Final

By D.J. Fezler
Posted by 
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TiMpJ_0bGUYXu900

Former Purdue track and field athlete Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has qualified for the shit put final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He placed fourth in Group B on Tuesday with a distance of 21.16 meters.

Enekwechi, who is representing Nigeria in this year's Olympic games, will compete for a medal Wednesday night at 10:05 p.m. ET.

This year, Enekwechi is making his Olympic debut after representing Nigeria at four World Championships. He is a volunteer assistant coach with the Boilermakers. Enekwechi is a 12-time All-American and five-time NCAA medalist.

Enekwechi owns the school record in the shot put (20.37 meters) and hammer throw (72.77 meters) outdoors as well as the shot put (19.95 meters) and weight throw (24.39 meters) indoors. He competed at Purdue from 2013 to 2016, and his NCAA medals include silvers in the shot put outdoors and in the weight throw indoors during the 2016 season.

He won 12 Big Ten medals, including four golds, and was a three-time Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year.

  • FIVE PURDUE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES IN THE OLYMPICS: Five athletes from the Purdue track and field program are competing in the Tokyo Olympics starting Friday. Three of them are making their Olympic debuts this year. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
105
Followers
282
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue#Shot Put#Track And Field#All American#Purdue Track Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Olympic Beach Volleyball Player Alix Klineman Has the Best Sunscreen Advice

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Alix Klineman might not be a dermatologist, but she knows a thing or two about protecting her skin: As a leading beach volleyball player who will be competing for team USA at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, Klineman spends a lot of time in the sun and sand. The pro athlete, who stands at 6’5”, had been an indoor volleyball player from eight to 26 before she transitioned to beach volleyball. “I had such baby skin; my skin was so young and not damaged. [At first] I was just like, ‘Oh, this is fine. I'm getting a little tan,’” says Klineman of her skin-care journey. “I've kind of learned the hard way because now I do notice that I have some hyperpigmentation and a little bit of melasma,” she adds. “Now, I’m like ‘I need to take care of it and do everything I can to protect it.’”
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
SportsMagic 95.1

Berry, Price advance to Olympic Hammer Throw Finals

Southern Illinois University alums Gwen Berry and DeAnna Price both advanced to Tuesday morning’s hammer throw finals during Saturday’s qualifying round at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Berry sits in seventh while Price is in ninth after three throws. Berry opened her competition with a legal mark of 68.51m....
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Former Lobo Lovett advances to high jump finals at Tokyo Olympics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Django Lovett has made it to the finals in the high jump at the Tokyo Olympics. The former University of New Mexico Lobos track and field athlete is representing team Canada at the games. Story continues below:. Vaccine: All state employees required to be vaccinated or...
SportsPosted by
US 103.3

Former NDSU Bison Incredible SHOT-PUT Him In The Olympics

Let the games begin! Ah yes, the world has been dying to say that once again, and here we go - The Olympics have begun in Tokyo - just a mere 14 hours ahead of North Dakota time! Things have definitely changed since the old days of spectators at the events - This year there won't be very many.

Comments / 0

Community Policy