SINGAPORE — (AP) — Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street Thursday led by energy, real estate and financial companies. New data showed the U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $75.7 billion in June and the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the coronavirus recession. Investors will watch Weber, the pioneering maker of grills and other outdoor cooking equipment, which makes its stock market debut later today.